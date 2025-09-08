Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology iPhone 17 Pro may switch to aluminum — here’s why

iPhone 17 Pro may switch to aluminum — here’s why

Publication time 8 September 2025 13:04
iPhone 17 Pro design shake-up — from titanium to aluminum
Photo: techgig

Tomorrow, on September 9, we will witness the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup. There are even more rumors and reports surfacing, giving us an idea of what the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will look like. You will probably like it — aluminum is back.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Key benefits of the aluminum design

Apple introduced titanium two years ago with the iPhone 15 Pro, touting it as a premium feature. It's been clear for a while that aluminum is replacing titanium in the iPhone 17 Pro models, but the reason has never been clear. 

"One other major change to the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max design will be a reversal: moving back to an aluminum frame after switching to titanium in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro. Aluminum is both lighter and dissipates heat far more effectively, which will be a nice change for anyone used to a 15 Pro or 16 Pro," Mark Gurman writes at Bloomberg.

Gurman highlights weight reduction and improved heat dissipation as two key benefits of Apple's decision to use aluminum this year.

iphone 17 pro
iPhone 17 Pro in hand. Photo: 9to5mac

In terms of weight, the two 17 Pro models are competing with the ultra-thin, lightweight iPhone 17 Air. Therefore, the more Apple reduces the weight of the Pro line, the closer the models will be. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a larger battery this year, which would make it too heavy if it were made of titanium again.

Apple is rumored to be implementing new heat management components in the iPhone 17 line. Switching from titanium to aluminum seems like an obvious choice to further extend that benefit.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
