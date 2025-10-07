Apple may launch 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro in October amid M4 shortages

Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro. Photo: Mashable India.

Apple is rumored to be preparing a 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro launch in October as supplies of the current M4 model face delays, with custom 14-inch M4 configurations now shipping between October 23 and 28, while standard 14- and 16-inch M4 Pro and M4 Max models remain available earlier. The staggered supply and recent FCC filings suggest Apple may release the base M5 model this fall, with higher-end M5 Pro and M5 Max variants expected in early 2026, potentially affecting OLED MacBook Pro plans.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Limited availability of the M4 14-inch MacBook Pro hints at a possible M5 refresh, marking a potential start to multiple fall 2025 Apple updates

The tighter availability for the 14-inch M4 model may hint at a refresh with Apple’s next-generation M5 chip. Observers expect that high-end M5 Pro and M5 Max models could follow in early 2026, while the base M5 chip might debut sooner, possibly this October.

FCC filings have added to the speculation. Documents recently leaked a single MacBook Pro model, unusual since Apple typically lists multiple models for different sizes and chip options. Analysts suggest this could indicate a staggered rollout, with the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max models launching at different times.

Rumors about the M5 MacBook Pro have fluctuated throughout 2025. Earlier this year, Gurman suggested a release before year-end, while by mid-2025 he indicated a potential early 2026 debut. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously noted that high-end M5 chips may not appear until 2026, though the standard M5 chip was not addressed.

The potential October launch for the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro could also affect expectations for OLED MacBook Pro models rumored for late 2026. If Apple refreshes its line twice in 2025–2026, OLED versions may be postponed to 2027.

Several possible launch scenarios have emerged:

Scenario 1: 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro in October; M5 Pro and M5 Max in spring 2026; no OLED MacBooks in 2026.

Scenario 2: 14-inch M5 in October; M5 Pro and M5 Max in spring; OLED MacBooks in fall, resulting in two launches in one year.

Scenario 3: 14-inch M5 only in October; M5 Pro and M5 Max reserved for OLED models later in 2026.

Scenario 4: Apple launches M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max simultaneously in October, with M6 models expected late 2026.

Mac release schedules tend to be less predictable than iPhone launches due to lower production volumes and less focus from accessory makers. Whether Apple holds a formal October event or opts for press releases, the M5 MacBook Pro could mark the start of several updates across the fall product lineup.

Alongside the MacBook Pro, the M5 chip is also expected to be introduced in the iPad Pro and Vision Pro. Other rumored updates include the Apple TV and HomePod mini. However, these upcoming devices are likely to feature performance upgrades rather than design changes, suggesting Apple could announce them via press releases rather than a large-scale event.

Apple has previously unveiled its M-series chips—M1 through M4—at special events, making the M5 chip’s debut somewhat uncertain. It could either follow the traditional event format or appear in a smaller-scale October announcement, similar to Apple’s "Scary Fast" Mac event in 2023, which introduced M3 chips without redesigning the devices.

