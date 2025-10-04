Scratches and scuffs on iPhone 17 — Apple offers a solution

iPhone 17 Pro box and smartphone on a table. Photo: Unsplash

At Apple Stores, staff have noticed marks and "scratches" on display iPhone 17 units—mostly on the back glass and around the camera module. The company investigated the cause and has already implemented measures to prevent new marks from appearing on showroom models.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

What happened and the steps Apple is taking

After the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, customers quickly noticed marks on the display devices in stores. Apple conducted an inspection and determined that the issue is caused by worn MagSafe stands with inserted metal rings. When removing the phone from the stand, it can easily catch on this element, and over time the ring wears down, leaving transfer marks on the device’s body.

The company clarified that these are not scratches but "material transfer" marks, which can be removed during cleaning. Similar observations were made on display iPhone 16 units as well.

In response, Apple Stores have started installing silicone rings around the edges of the MagSafe stands—this has been observed, for example, in the new Apple store in Ginza. However, these rings do not "fix" devices that already have transfer marks. Consequently, Apple has additionally updated its cleaning protocol: according to Mark Gurman, corporate headquarters instructed employees to clean display devices more frequently, using a mixture of "salt substance" combined with the standard cleaning solution.

This method is also effective at home: after using the stand in-store, marks remained on an iPhone 17 Pro, which were successfully removed with a mixture of water and sea salt—this approach worked better than water or isopropyl alcohol alone. However, results may vary depending on the specific situation.

