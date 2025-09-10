Apple Accessories 2025: new cases, straps, and MagSafe batteries from the September ‘Awe Dropping’ event

Man holding iPhone 17 with crossbody strap. Photo: Apple

At its September 2025 event, Apple not only introduced its latest devices—the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and Apple Watch Ultra 3—but also revealed a wide range of new accessories designed to complement the new hardware.

New cases, straps, and a MagSafe battery pack highlight Apple’s push to blend style with practicality

Among the highlights, Apple showcased a clear bumper-style case for the iPhone Air, which measures just 1mm thick. This case aims to provide protection without compromising the slim design of the device.

A look at the iPhone Air clear case. Photo: Apple

For the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple launched the TechWoven case, featuring multiple yarn colors and a protective coating to resist dirt and stains. A clear case option for the iPhone 17 Pro was also announced, along with new silicone cases available in colors that match the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

A look at the new TechWoven case. Photo: Apple

Apple also introduced a crossbody strap compatible with both the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro cases, allowing users to carry their phones more securely and accessibly.

A look at the crossbody Strap. Photo: Apple

Additionally, the company revealed a new MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone Air, which can extend battery life up to 40 hours. This accessory is designed for users who need extra power while on the go.

A look at the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery. Photo: Apple

Apple’s latest lineup of accessories reinforces its focus on design, functionality, and integration with its newest devices.

