Thinnest iPhone ever — what to expect from iPhone Air’s battery

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air, its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, with a 5.6mm-thick body. This slim design limits internal space for the battery compared to other iPhone models.

Ultra-slim iPhone Air packs a 3,149 mAh battery with up to 27 hours of video playback

Despite rumors of shorter battery life compared to the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models, Apple has used high-density battery technology to optimize performance. The iPhone Air can last up to 27 hours of video playback and 22 hours of video streaming.

Battery capacity is 3,149 mAh, similar to the iPhone 13’s 3,227 mAh battery. In comparison, the iPhone 17 has 3,692 mAh, the 17 Pro has 4,252 mAh, and the 17 Pro Max comes with 5,088 mAh.

Apple also introduced a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone Air, and iOS 26 includes an Adaptive Power mode designed to extend battery life under heavy usage.

