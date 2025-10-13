Apple to unveil M5-powered iPad Pro, Vision Pro, MacBook

A person works on a MacBook beside an iPhone with an Apple logo on a desk. Photo: The Economic Times.

Apple is preparing to introduce several hardware updates this week. The company is expected to reveal refreshed versions of the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and the base 14-inch MacBook Pro — all featuring Apple’s next-generation M5 processor.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple may unveil M5 chip updates for the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and 14-inch MacBook Pro via press releases

Instead of hosting a launch event, Apple will likely make the announcements via its Newsroom website, accompanied by short promotional videos. Given the Columbus Day holiday in the U.S. and Thanksgiving in Canada, the updates could drop as early as Tuesday.

iPad Pro with M5 chip

iPad Pro. Photo: MacRumors

The upcoming iPad Pro has already appeared in leaked unboxing videos from Russia, confirming the inclusion of the M5 chip and 12GB of base RAM. While no major design changes are visible, the familiar "iPad Pro" engraving on the back has reportedly been removed.

According to benchmark tests from Geekbench 6, the M5 delivers up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and a 36% GPU boost compared to the M4 chip. Previous rumors suggested dual front cameras for better video calls, though recent leaks show only one.

Vision Pro refresh

Vision Pro. Photo: MacRumors

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is also expected to gain the M5 chip, along with a more comfortable Dual Knit Band and a new Space Black color option. The device will reportedly retain Wi-Fi 6 support, as seen in recently surfaced FCC documents.

While the new version may not be a full second-generation model, the updates aim to refine comfort and performance. Reports suggest Apple has paused work on a true Vision Pro successor and a lighter "Vision Air" model, shifting focus to smart glasses.

14-inch MacBook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro. Photo: MacRumors

A new base 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the M5 chip is said to be "ready for launch." Higher-end M5 Pro and M5 Max models are expected in early 2026. Future generations could bring more radical changes, including OLED displays, touchscreens, and slimmer designs.

What’s next

Other Apple products — including new versions of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and AirTag — remain in development. Gurman also expects refreshed iPad, iPad Air, Studio Display, and MacBook Air models, as well as the new iPhone 17e, to debut in early 2026.

