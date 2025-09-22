Life-saving tech: 5 gadgets everyone should have

Apple Watch Ultra 3 smartwatch on display. Photo: Unsplash

We're accustomed to thinking of gadgets as conveniences, such as wireless headphones, fitness trackers, and smart lamps. However, some devices are more than just a comfort; they're real safety tools that can help in critical situations.

SlashGear writes about five must-have gadgets that can help in emergencies — whether you’re at home, traveling, or outdoors

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the most useful accessories for iPhones thanks to its health tracking, compatibility with other accessories, and deep integration into the Apple ecosystem. Its Emergency SOS, heart rate monitoring, and Crash Detection features have proven life-saving on many occasions.

Apple Watch on the wrist. Photo: Unsplash

Amanda Folicker, a New Zealand psychiatrist, went to the doctor because of constant warnings about a high heart rate from her watch. According to doctors, another 48 hours of delay could have been fatal.

Emergency glass breaker

So-called "glass cutters/glass breakers" are compact, inexpensive devices whose usefulness far outweighs their price. The most common design features a spring-loaded metal spike that shatters the glass with a single press. There is often also a blade inside to cut the seatbelt.

The ResQme car keychain rescue device. Photo: Paramedic.ua

A road worker used this tool to break the glass of a burning car and pull out the driver, Samuel Orbovich.

LifeVac

The first aid for choking is the Heimlich maneuver and CPR. However, for elderly individuals, children, and people in wheelchairs, the LifeVac handheld suction device can be crucial.

LifeVac rescue device against choking. Photo: LifeVac

In South Carolina, a 10-month-old child choked on a piece of pancake. Restaurant patron Major Gillard retrieved a LifeVac from his car and cleared the baby's airway.

The device is simple to use: place a mask over the nose and mouth, push the handle, and lift to create a vacuum that pulls out the foreign object.

Swiss knife

The iconic pocket multitool, which originated in the late 19th century, remains relevant today. The Huntsman model, for example, offers 15 functions, including a blade, scissors, screwdriver, bottle opener, and file.

Swiss multitool model Huntsman. Photo: Victorinox

A paramedic once freed a woman from a boa constrictor by cutting the snake with a knife. In New Zealand, a doctor amputated a man's leg after it was trapped in rubble by an earthquake, using a Swiss Army knife.

These aren't always "beautiful" stories, but they're extremely convincing — even NASA includes this multi-tool in the astronauts' emergency kits.

Bluetooth tracker

Unlike obvious "rescue" devices, trackers like the Apple AirTag or Tile seem mundane. However, their networks often help with critical searches.

AirTag Bluetooth tracker. Photo: Unsplash

In an interesting personal account, Kevin Purdy of Ars Technica detailed how a lost dog ended up on his front porch and how he used the AirTag on the dog's collar to return the dog to its owner. ABC News tells an even more dramatic story of an AirTag helping firefighters find a dog that fell into a fast-moving storm drain.

