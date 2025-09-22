Life-saving tech: 5 gadgets everyone should have

5 emergency gadgets that might save your life one day
We're accustomed to thinking of gadgets as conveniences, such as wireless headphones, fitness trackers, and smart lamps. However, some devices are more than just a comfort; they're real safety tools that can help in critical situations.
SlashGear writes about five must-have gadgets that can help in emergencies — whether you’re at home, traveling, or outdoors
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is one of the most useful accessories for iPhones thanks to its health tracking, compatibility with other accessories, and deep integration into the Apple ecosystem. Its Emergency SOS, heart rate monitoring, and Crash Detection features have proven life-saving on many occasions.
Amanda Folicker, a New Zealand psychiatrist, went to the doctor because of constant warnings about a high heart rate from her watch. According to doctors, another 48 hours of delay could have been fatal.
Emergency glass breaker
So-called "glass cutters/glass breakers" are compact, inexpensive devices whose usefulness far outweighs their price. The most common design features a spring-loaded metal spike that shatters the glass with a single press. There is often also a blade inside to cut the seatbelt.
A road worker used this tool to break the glass of a burning car and pull out the driver, Samuel Orbovich.
LifeVac
The first aid for choking is the Heimlich maneuver and CPR. However, for elderly individuals, children, and people in wheelchairs, the LifeVac handheld suction device can be crucial.
In South Carolina, a 10-month-old child choked on a piece of pancake. Restaurant patron Major Gillard retrieved a LifeVac from his car and cleared the baby's airway.
The device is simple to use: place a mask over the nose and mouth, push the handle, and lift to create a vacuum that pulls out the foreign object.
Swiss knife
The iconic pocket multitool, which originated in the late 19th century, remains relevant today. The Huntsman model, for example, offers 15 functions, including a blade, scissors, screwdriver, bottle opener, and file.
A paramedic once freed a woman from a boa constrictor by cutting the snake with a knife. In New Zealand, a doctor amputated a man's leg after it was trapped in rubble by an earthquake, using a Swiss Army knife.
These aren't always "beautiful" stories, but they're extremely convincing — even NASA includes this multi-tool in the astronauts' emergency kits.
Bluetooth tracker
Unlike obvious "rescue" devices, trackers like the Apple AirTag or Tile seem mundane. However, their networks often help with critical searches.
In an interesting personal account, Kevin Purdy of Ars Technica detailed how a lost dog ended up on his front porch and how he used the AirTag on the dog's collar to return the dog to its owner. ABC News tells an even more dramatic story of an AirTag helping firefighters find a dog that fell into a fast-moving storm drain.
Read more:
Top 5 myths about charging your phone — debunked
Not just phones: surprising devices that count as gadgets