Is it a gadget? The simple test for your tech

The word "gadget" originated in 19th-century nautical slang and gradually became a general term for compact electronic devices that simplify everyday tasks. Today, the term "gadget" encompasses not only smartwatches and wireless headphones but also medical devices and even "smart" speakers.

What does "gadget" really mean, and what devices belong to this category?

The dictionary defines a gadget as "a small mechanical or electronic device with a practical purpose, often perceived as a novelty." For the average user, a gadget is most often a smartwatch, e-book, or headphone case, although the range of devices is much wider.

Typical gadgets include portable Bluetooth speakers, fitness bracelets, smart glasses, power banks, and portable game consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2. Medical devices — tonometers or pulse oximeters — also belong to gadgets, as the concept is not limited to consumer electronics. As a rule, gadgets perform one specific function, are lightweight and small in size, and are perceived as interesting novelties. In some cases, stationary "smart" devices fall into the gadget category, while a "smart" thermostat is more like a household appliance.

Another feature is the use of modern technologies. A classic cartridge razor is unlikely to be a gadget, while an electric razor is definitely one. In other words, a gadget can perform tasks faster and more conveniently than a traditional mechanical tool.

For example, a smartwatch is a gadget, while a laptop is a device. Despite their portability, laptops perform many different tasks and are considered full-fledged computers. Most people would call a small digital camera a gadget, while a professional SLR camera would be classified as a device. A clip-on reading light is a gadget, a desktop LED lamp is a device, and a cordless drill is a device, while a compact electric screwdriver is a gadget due to its size and portability.

However, the line is often blurred. A smartphone is compact and technological, but so multifunctional that calling it just a gadget would be an oversimplification. Since the concept of gadgets is constantly changing, it is difficult to predict which devices we will classify as such in five or ten years.

