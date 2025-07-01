Old router? Turn it into a powerful Wi-Fi extender

Wi-Fi router. Photo: Pexels

After upgrading your router, don't rush to throw away the old one: it can save the signal in "dead zones" in your home. An old router can easily be turned into a Wi-Fi extender — wired or wireless.

How to turn an old router into a Wi-Fi extender

Upgrading to a faster router is a good idea, but your old device doesn't have to gather dust. You can "repurpose" it, for example, by turning it into a network-attached storage (NAS) device or converting a wired printer into a wireless one. The most noticeable benefit is extending Wi-Fi coverage where the signal is weak or disappears altogether, such as on the porch or in the garden.

Even the most expensive routers leave some areas without a connection. By placing an old router-amplifier approximately halfway between the main device and the "dead zone", you will force it to receive the signal and transmit it further, increasing the range of the network.

Access Point

The first method is an Ethernet amplifier (Access Point mode). First, reset the old router settings using the Reset button and, if necessary, update the firmware. Next, connect the main router to the old Ethernet cable: LAN port — WAN port. Turn on the old device and connect to it from your laptop or PC. Then open the web interface (find the address and login on the sticker below) and enable AP Mode in the wireless settings. Save the changes. If there is no AP mode in the menu, the model may not support it — in this case, proceed to the next option.

Repeater Mode

The second method allows you to use your old router as a wireless repeater (Repeater Mode). Connect to your old router via Wi-Fi and open its control panel. Then select Repeater mode. Find your main network in the list, enter its password, and create a name and password for the repeater. Confirm the changes and place the device where you need to boost the signal.

Keep in mind that the repeater simultaneously receives and transmits data, so the speed is cut in half. If the main network provides 100 Mbps, the repeater will provide approximately 50 Mbps, and with an outdated standard, the drop may be even more noticeable. For a more stable result, it is worth investing in a mesh system — it hardly reduces the speed and provides uniform coverage.

As a reminder, experts advise replacing a Wi-Fi router every 3-5 years, as component wear and new communication standards gradually reduce connection quality. Timely equipment upgrades will help avoid problems with network speed and stability.

