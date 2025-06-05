These Signs Mean It’s Time to Replace Your Router

The Wi-Fi router. Photo: Unsplash

Experts recommend updating your Wi-Fi router about once every three to five years. Otherwise, the accumulated wear and tear and the emergence of new communication standards will gradually reduce the speed and stability of the home network.

Why should you take a closer look at your mesh router?

The first alarm is a noticeable drop in bandwidth: the Internet slows down, response times increase, and video is often buffered. If you have a lot of gadgets connected to the network, older devices such as Wi-Fi 4 or Wi-Fi 5 models often "drop" individual smartphones and laptops, and reconnection does not happen on the first try.

The second common sign is overheating. The router body becomes hot even under minimal loads, and short connection interruptions appear in the case of peak use. This behavior indicates that some components have reached the end of their useful life and are starting to work unstably.

Upgrading to the modern Wi-Fi 6 models significantly improves the situation: they can easily handle up to 50-80 simultaneous connections and provide higher speeds and better data protection. If your current router can no longer cope with the number of devices and regularly heats up, that's a signal to consider replacing it or at least getting it serviced.

