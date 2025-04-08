How to boost your Wi-Fi signal for free — not everyone knows about this setting

The Internet cable is being connected to the Wi-Fi router. Photo: Freepik

It happens that even with a good tariff and optimal Wi-Fi router location, the Internet at home is slower than expected. The thing is, many people don't use all the features of their network equipment, so they miss a simple way to improve the speed and stability of the connection.

UNIAN writes about how to improve Wi-Fi speed.

Advertisement

One of the main reasons is the congestion of the same communication channel. Routers are capable of operating on different frequency channels, but it often happens that your device "competes" with your neighbours on the same band. This is especially noticeable in multi-storey buildings with many access points.

How to speed up your home internet for free

To unload your channel and increase the connection speed, you just need to switch to a free channel. The sequence of actions is as follows:

Go to the settings of your router. To do this, in a web browser, type in the address of the device's administrative panel (depending on the router model, it is 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1);

Open the "Wireless" section (or "Wireless");

Select another channel (usually 10, 11, or 12 — they are most often free);

Save your changes and reboot the router.

Change the Wi-Fi signal channel in the router settings. Photo: screenshot

People usually use channels one to nine by default, so your task is to avoid overlapping signals. More modern models have a function to automatically search for the least busy channel. If you don't have it, special Wi-Fi Analyzers will help you. They show you which channels you have that "overlap" with your neighbours.

As a reminder, we are all used to wireless internet because it is extremely useful. Almost all devices we use depend on Wi-Fi, but not everyone thinks about how it affects the human body.

We also wrote that most of us think of a Wi-Fi router as a device for connecting to the Internet. Of course, this is its main function, but there are other features that can make using the network more convenient and secure.