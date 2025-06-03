Your router is capable of more — 5 features that almost no one uses

Connecting an internet cable to a router. Photo: Freepik

Modern Wi-Fi routers are no longer just Internet "distributors", but real network harvesters. But despite their rich features, most users usually use no more than half of their potential.

Guest Network

The separate connection for visitors isolates them from your computers, NAS, and "smart" devices, leaving them with access to the internet only. The web panel makes it easy to set your own username, password, time limits, and speed limits, so the network automatically goes offline when guests leave.

MAC address filter

Each gadget has a unique MAC identifier that can be added to the "white" list. Even if you know the password, third-party devices will not be able to access the network if their address is not authorized, although sometimes smartphones with a random MAC address require additional settings.

QoS — traffic prioritization

Bandwidth control allows you to distribute the speed so that video calls or online games run smoothly and background downloads receive only "extra" megabits. This saves the family network from conflicts when several people use the Internet for different tasks at the same time.

The USB port as the versatile interface

By connecting an external drive, you can create shared network storage for all your home gadgets, and with a 4G modem, a backup channel in case of a provider failure. The same port makes an ordinary printer a "network" printer, allowing you to print from any device in the apartment.

Monitoring of connections

The router shows you in real time who is using your network, and some models send push notifications about new gadgets to your mobile app. Regularly checking the list helps you instantly identify uninvited guests and save bandwidth for your own needs.

All of these tools are available in almost every modern router, and they take just minutes to set up. All you need to do is log in to the web interface (the address is on the device's sticker) or open the online manual for your model, and your home network will become much safer, faster, and more convenient.

