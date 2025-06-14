Should you turn off your Wi-Fi router at night? The Pros and Cons of this habit

Wi-Fi router near the TV. Photo: Pexels

Wi-Fi routers have become indispensable elements of our homes and offices, often working continuously. However, experts emphasize that a brief break at night can have benefits and risks.

What are the pros and cons of a night pause in the router's operation?

Experts note that the most noticeable benefit of turning off the device is energy savings. Although routers consume little energy, the difference in bills becomes noticeable over the course of a year.

Additionally, regular reboots help correct memory errors, making the network more stable. The device itself also overheats less and lasts longer.

Cybersecurity is also important. Disconnecting from the internet at night reduces the likelihood of unauthorized access to the home network, especially if smart devices with personal data are installed in the apartment.

Experts care about users' well-being. Routers emit electromagnetic waves that can affect sleep quality by reducing melatonin levels, causing memory problems, and triggering tinnitus. Therefore, it is advisable to keep the router away from the bedroom or turn it off if possible.

However, disconnecting from the internet for a few hours at night has a downside. In case of emergency, online alerts warn of danger, so a disconnected router could prevent you from accessing critical information. Additionally, some gadgets update their software at night. Without Wi-Fi, these processes are delayed, impacting their operation. After a long shutdown, the device also needs time to reconnect to the network in the morning.

Whether to turn off your router every night depends on your priorities. If a good night's sleep and energy savings are more important, then let the device rest. However, if critical nightly notifications and continuous updates are more important, leave the router on but place it as far away from your resting areas as possible.

