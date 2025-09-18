Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology 5 genius ways to use USB-C on your iPhone

5 genius ways to use USB-C on your iPhone

en
Publication time 18 September 2025 22:38
5 things you didn’t know USB-C could do on iPhone
The iPhone's USB-C port. Photo: Unsplash

Most current iPhones have switched to USB-C, a port that opens up many more possibilities than just charging or transferring files. There are at least five practical uses that make smartphones more convenient and extend their functionality.

SlashGear writes how to unlock the full power of your iPhone with USB-C.

Game controllers

The iPhone connects directly to controllers via USB-C. This is convenient for mobile gaming and accessing consoles and PCs remotely. The phone acts as a separate screen, and physical buttons replace the need to touch the display. Unlike Bluetooth gamepads, there is no need to secure your smartphone with a separate holder.

Keyboards, mice, and monitors

The iPhone can connect to peripherals, such as external displays, the Magic Keyboard, and the Magic Mouse, via a USB-C cable. This transforms your smartphone into a "mini PC" or portable gaming console. In the settings, you can adjust the pointer's size and speed, reassign buttons, and connect everything via a USB-C hub if necessary.

Wired Internet (Ethernet)

The USB-C Ethernet adapter provides a stable connection without any extra steps. It's useful at home when Wi-Fi is unreliable and for quickly downloading large programs and media. Wired connections are often faster than wireless ones and don't use up mobile data.

Switching from Lightning

If you have Lightning accessories or cables, inexpensive USB-C-to-Lightning adapters can help. These adapters allow you to use your old cables and transfer data from an older iPhone when wireless isn't available.

External storage

The iPhone supports external SSDs and USB-C flash drives, as well as SD cards via an adapter. This feature is convenient for photographers and videographers because it allows for quick import of materials and backup "in the field." Since iPhones (and many other modern smartphones) don't have built-in card slots, external storage is a universal solution.

Read more:

iOS 26 icons criticized for optical illusions and dizziness

Apple explains how iOS 26 may affect iPhone battery life

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
