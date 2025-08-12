5 charging myths that are ruining your phone

A smartphone on a charger. Photo: Unsplash

For years, users have received misleading advice about how to properly charge their phones. Discover which tips are myths that could be shortening your phone’s lifespan.

iTechua writes about 5 most common charging mistakes that are draining your battery life.

The phone must be completely discharged before charging

It is often advised to wait until the battery reaches 0% in order to supposedly extend its life. However, modern lithium-ion batteries do not like full discharge, so there is no need to wait until zero.

The optimal time to charge is when the battery level is between 20% and 30%.

Night charging is bad for the battery

It's common to be afraid of leaving your phone on charge overnight, but this fear is unfounded. Modern smartphones, including iPhones, have smart charge management and do not "recharge" once they reach 100%.

It's safe to leave your phone charging overnight — the device controls the process itself.

More charging power always means faster charging

A high wattage (30-40 watts or more) does not guarantee maximum speed. The key is ensuring the phone and adapter are compatible. For instance, the iPhone 15 functions best with a 20W proprietary charger rather than a 30W universal unit.

The quality and compatibility of the adapter are important, not just its power.

Charging with the screen on is harmful

The assumption that the display is overheating is incorrect. The smartphone's power system monitors the temperature and prevents damage.

It is safe to charge the phone with the screen on.

Only original accessories are required

Branded chargers are a reliable choice, but they are not the only option. High-quality, certified third-party accessories are also safe, including MFi-certified accessories for iPhones.

You don't need to buy the original; the important thing is that the accessory is high quality and meets the standards.

