Why it’s better to wait for the foldable iPhone than buy the iPhone 17

The new iPhone 17 lineup has already been unveiled, but the real reason not to upgrade this year is the model set to debut next fall: the iPhone Fold. This isn’t just another incremental upgrade—it’s an entirely new form factor that will combine the capabilities of an iPhone and a mini iPad into a single device.

What the iPhone Fold will offer Apple fans

Every year, Apple updates the iPhone: cameras improve, displays are enhanced, battery life increases, and occasionally the design changes. Each release raises the same question: is it worth upgrading right now?

This time, the company presents several convincing options: the iPhone 17 series and the ultra-thin iPhone Air. If the priority is the largest battery in iPhone history, that’s the iPhone 17 Pro Max. For general camera improvements, the new chip, and other upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 is suitable. And if an ultra-thin, "almost futuristic" body is what you want, the iPhone Air is the way to go. Yet, waiting another year is also a valid choice.

The main reason to hold off this time isn’t potential features of the iPhone 18 Pro or the next iPhone Air. It’s about a completely new model that changes how the device is used: the iPhone Fold.

After years of rumors, the first foldable iPhone is expected next fall. It will feature a 7.8-inch internal display—slightly smaller than a mini iPad—and a 5.5-inch external screen, similar in size to the discontinued iPhone mini. New multitasking capabilities running on iOS 27 will be complemented by a "book-style" fold without a visible crease. The camera setup is reported to include two rear cameras, one front camera in the folded state, and another front camera in the unfolded state.

The concept is simple: you always have both a "regular" iPhone and an "almost iPad mini" available in a single device. At the same time, the iPhone Fold is unlikely to become mass-market due to the expected price of around $2,000. However, for those willing to spend, it could represent the most significant iPhone evolution ever—not just a flashy design or incremental spec upgrade, but a true two-in-one format.

If you just need a "regular iPhone," the current iPhone 17 lineup offers plenty. But if you’re aiming for a hybrid iPhone/iPad experience, the best strategy is to wait until next year and see what the iPhone Fold brings.

