iOS 26 adds a powerful new privacy tool — make sure it’s enabled

There are two main reasons to pay attention to the new option in iOS 26: enhanced protection against tracking and digital fingerprints in the browser. This feature works outside of private browsing mode, making it useful for everyday browsing.

SlashGear writes how to find and enable iOS 26’s new privacy toggle in seconds.

Protect your data with this new iOS 26 feature

A new toggle in iOS 26 settings allows you to increase protection against tracking and fingerprinting even without incognito, so regular system updates remain important for security.

Before you begin, make sure you have the latest version of iOS 26 installed on your iPhone (Settings — General — Software Update) and that you've updated Safari via the App Store. Next:

On your iPhone, navigate to Settings > Apps > Safari. Alternatively, you can use the search box at the top to get here quicker.

Scroll all the way down and tap on "Advanced."

Tap on "Advanced Tracking and Fingerprinting Protection." This should be set to "Private Browsing" by default, which is the incognito mode.

Change this to "All Browsing" and head back.

Please note that the option works within compatible applications, so it works best when using Safari on iPhone. If you use Chrome, Google also has recommended privacy settings that are worth checking out.

