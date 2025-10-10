watchOS 26 adds hypertension alerts and sleep score tracking

A person wearing an Apple Watch displaying the watchOS 26 logo on the screen. Photo: Tom’s Guide

Apple continues to position the Apple Watch as a powerful health companion with the release of watchOS 26, which introduces two major wellness-focused updates — hypertension notifications and a sleep score system. Both features are available on the latest Apple Watch models, including Series 9, 10, 11, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and 3.

Apple turns its smartwatch into a tool for early health detection and better sleep tracking

The new hypertension detection tool could be one of the most significant health additions to the Apple Watch so far. According to Apple, hypertension — often called the "silent killer" — affects over 1.3 billion adults worldwide and frequently goes undiagnosed. The Watch’s optical heart sensor now passively analyzes vascular responses to heartbeats over 30-day intervals and notifies users if patterns suggest elevated blood pressure. The goal is early detection, encouraging lifestyle changes or timely medical intervention to prevent serious conditions such as heart disease or stroke.

Users can enable the feature via the Health app by navigating to their profile, opening the Health Checklist, and activating Hypertension Notifications.

Alongside that, watchOS 26 introduces Sleep Score, making it easier for users to interpret sleep data. The feature assigns a numerical rating based on three factors — sleep duration, bedtime consistency, and interruptions. Each metric contributes to a total score out of 100, which is then categorized from "Low" to "Excellent."

iPhone and Apple Watch display the new Sleep Score feature in watchOS 26, showing detailed sleep stages and a score of 84.

Photo: 9to5Mac.

The Sleep Score appears in the Sleep app on Apple Watch or within the Health app on iPhone running iOS 26.

These upgrades mark Apple’s latest push to transform the Apple Watch into a preventive health device capable of offering insights beyond basic fitness tracking.

