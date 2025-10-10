Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 26 adds feature to stop unwanted Bluetooth switching

iOS 26 adds feature to stop unwanted Bluetooth switching

Publication time 10 October 2025 13:25
iOS 26 adds option to keep audio in AirPods when connecting to car
iOS 26: AirPods. Photo: The Mac Observer

Apple’s latest iOS 26 update introduces a thoughtful feature for anyone who regularly uses AirPods or other wireless headphones while driving. The new "Keep Audio with Headphones" option prevents your iPhone from automatically transferring audio to your car’s Bluetooth system or CarPlay the moment you start the engine.

This was reported by MacRumors.

The feature gives users more control over where their audio plays

This small but practical change ensures that your music, podcasts, or calls stay in your AirPods, avoiding the awkward moment when sound suddenly blares through the car speakers.

To enable the feature, go to Settings — General — AirPlay & Continuity, and toggle on "Keep Audio with Headphones." Once activated, your iPhone will prioritize your AirPods even when it connects to a vehicle’s Bluetooth system.

While designed primarily for in-car use, the feature is also useful at home or in shared spaces — for instance, when you don’t want your phone to automatically connect to nearby Bluetooth speakers.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
