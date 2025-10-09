Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 26 lets iPhone users access full call history per contact

iOS 26 lets iPhone users access full call history per contact

en
Publication time 9 October 2025 16:22
iOS 26 — view complete call history with any iPhone contact.
An iPhone screen displaying a detailed call history, including incoming and outgoing calls with their durations and timestamps. Photo: MacRumors

Apple’s latest update, iOS 26, includes a feature that allows iPhone users to access a full call history with individual contacts, potentially spanning years. This hidden tool is designed to help users track their communication more easily and verify call details like duration and timing.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

Easily track past conversations and call durations with a few taps in the Phone app

To view the extended call history, open the iPhone’s Phone app and locate the contact in the "Recents" list. Tap the contact’s name—or the circled "i" if you’re using the Classic layout—and scroll to the "Call History" section. Here, you’ll see a chronological log of all incoming, outgoing, and missed calls with that person, including date, time, and length of each conversation.

This feature is especially useful for keeping track of frequent calls or checking older conversations without manually searching through months of call logs. Accessing the extended history is simple and can save time when managing communication details on your iPhone.

