Main Technology AirPods Pro 3 cannot be repaired — what tests revealed

AirPods Pro 3 cannot be repaired — what tests revealed

en
Publication time 5 October 2025 02:30
AirPods Pro 3 score 0 for repairability from iFixit — here’s why
AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds in grass. Photo: video screenshot/YouTube.

A recent teardown by iFixit revealed that Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds are virtually impossible to repair. Experts gave them a 0 out of 10 rating due to the inability to safely replace the batteries.

This was shown in an iFixit video on YouTube.

Why the score is so low

iFixit specialists found that accessing the power components without damaging the casing is not feasible: during attempts to replace the batteries, the earbuds’ housing had to be essentially destroyed. Similar difficulties arose with the charging case, which also proved nearly impossible to repair.

According to iFixit, the main issue is the use of adhesive to secure the batteries in both the earbuds and the charging case. Removing the batteries under these conditions is extremely risky, and any intervention can permanently damage the device.

This is not an isolated case: all previous generations of AirPods — including both the standard and Pro versions — also received a 0/10 rating from iFixit. As a result, once the battery life is depleted, users are effectively unable to restore the device and are forced to purchase new earbuds.

The iFixit report notes that, in theory, repairing the AirPods Pro 3 is possible. However, the procedures are so complex that even experienced technicians risk completely damaging the device, which is why it received the minimal score.

Read more:

Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 with improved noise cancellation

Apple releases iOS 26 with fresh design and updates

iPhone 17 battery test — which model lasted the longest

renovation Apple devices technologies AirPods
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
