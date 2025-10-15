Step-by-step guide: connect two AirPods to one iPhone or iPad

AirPods next to an Apple iPhone smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

With an iPhone or iPad, you can connect two pairs of AirPods at the same time so that you and someone else can listen to sound from one device together. Each listener can control their own volume and, if necessary, the listening mode.

Here’s how to set it up and adjust volume individually for each listener, according to ZDNET.

Advertisement

How to connect two pairs of AirPods to an iPhone at the same time

With Apple's audio sharing feature, one pair of AirPods (or compatible Beats headphones) can be connected to an iPhone or iPad, and a second pair can be temporarily connected for joint listening. This feature is compatible with AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and certain Beats models, including the Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro. Each user can adjust the volume and, in the case of AirPods Pro or Max, choose the listening mode.

You will need a supported iPhone or iPad and two pairs of compatible headphones. Make sure both pairs are charged and near your device.

Connect your AirPods to your iPhone

Open the AirPods case next to your iPhone or iPad, wait for the setup animation, tap Connect, and then Done. The AirPods icon will then appear in the Running widget in Control Panel.

Share audio with a second pair

Play any content on your iPhone, such as a video or music. Open the Control Panel and tap the icon for your AirPods in the Running widget. Then, tap the Audio Share button (the icon with two silhouettes in a circle). Have the other person hold their AirPods or Beats next to your iPhone. If you don't see them, open their charging case.

When prompted, select "Share Audio." If necessary, press and hold the button on the back of the case to complete the pairing. The screen will confirm that the second listener is connected.

Adjust the volume and modes

Open the Control Panel and hold down the volume slider. Two separate controls will appear, one for each pair of headphones. If you're using AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, or AirPods 4, you'll see a "Listening Mode" option at the bottom of the volume screen. Choose from Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, or Off.

End the shared listening session

When you're done, open Control Panel, tap the Audio Sharing button again, and disconnect your friend's headphones. Playback will continue only through your AirPods.

Read more:

AirPods Pro 3 case smarter — U2 chip extends tracking range

AirPods Pro 3 cannot be repaired — what tests revealed