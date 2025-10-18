Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 18 October 2025 01:32
Updated 01:32
Orange iPhone 17 Pro turns pink — what we know about the new issue
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone. Photo: Reddit

Some users report that their new iPhones are changing color on their own. Certain owners have noticed that the orange iPhone 17 Pro gradually turns pink without any action on their part.

This has been reported by users on Reddit.

Why the iPhone 17 Pro body is "turning pink"

Posts on Reddit indicate that the orange iPhone 17 Pro devices have started shifting in hue and becoming pink. The authors of these posts emphasize that no cases, paints, or special treatments were applied — the color appears to be changing by itself.

  • Pink iPhone 17 Pro
    Pink iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Reddit
  • Pink iPhone 17 Pro
    Pink iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Reddit
  • Pink iPhone 17 Pro
    Pink iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Reddit
1 / 3
  • Pink iPhone 17 Pro
  • Pink iPhone 17 Pro
  • Pink iPhone 17 Pro

In the comments, some suggest that sunlight’s ultraviolet rays may have altered the pigment in the iPhone’s casing. Others jokingly say that this is Apple "reviving" the Product(RED) line, famous for its red shades, while some humorously suggest selling such a device as a "limited edition" on eBay.

So far, there are only a few reports of this issue on Reddit, meaning it does not appear to be widespread. Apple has not commented on the situation.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
