iPhone shows “Slow Charger” and how to fix charging speeds

If your iPhone running iOS 26 shows "Slow Charger" instead of an estimated time to reach 80% on the lock screen, it’s likely due to the charger or cable you’re using. Modern iPhones, especially newer models like the iPhone 17, need more power than older adapters can provide.

"Slow Charger" doesn’t harm your iPhone, but faster adapters can cut charging time drastically

Using an older USB-A charger or a low-wattage brick can limit charging to as little as 5–7.5 watts, which could take three hours or more to reach full charge. To fast charge your iPhone via cable, use a USB-C power adapter rated for 30 watts or higher along with a compatible cable. With the right setup, you can charge from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.

You don’t need a specific brand—any USB-C charger with Power Delivery works. Apple’s own Dynamic Charger is optimized for speed and efficiency, but alternatives from Anker, Belkin, and other reputable brands provide similar performance at lower cost.

Wireless charging can also trigger the "Slow Charger" message. Older Qi chargers delivering less than 10 watts won’t charge quickly. For fast wireless charging, use official MagSafe accessories or Qi2-certified pads. The latest iPhones can reach wireless charging speeds of up to 25 watts with compatible chargers, such as the Belkin MagSafe charger, which even includes a spot for AirPods.

It’s important to note that "Slow Charger" is not harmful. Using a slower charger won’t damage your phone; it just takes longer to reach full battery. If you mostly charge overnight, a low-speed charger is perfectly fine. However, if you want your iPhone ready quickly during the day, switching to a higher-wattage wired or wireless charger is the best option.

