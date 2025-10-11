The meaning of the white circle on your iPhone case — it’s not just decoration

iPhone in a MagSafe case. Photo: Unsplash

Many iPhone cases have a white circle in the middle. It's not just a decorative feature; it's part of the MagSafe system. Thanks to the magnets, accessories are securely attached and wireless charging is simplified.

The white circle on iPhone MagSafe cases hides a smart feature many users overlook, writes SlashGear.

How MagSafe works and why it was added to the iPhone?

Apple first introduced MagSafe, a magnetic connector, in the MacBook Pro almost two decades ago. The magnets help the connector quickly "stick" and disconnect. They also protect the laptop if someone accidentally hits the cable.

Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone with the iPhone 12 line in 2020, and it has since become the standard for most basic and Pro models (except for the SE series and the iPhone 16e). It works as a wireless charger with magnetic alignment on smartphones, and numerous accessories extend the system's capabilities far beyond just recharging.

There is a pattern of magnets inside the iPhone: a circle for fixing the coil and a short line for precise alignment. These elements are not visible without the case — the magnets are hidden under the glass — and MagSafe compatibility is unaffected.

Cases with a drawn ring and horizontal line duplicate this magnetic field with additional magnets. The strength of the fixation varies; some models have magnets that are only strong enough for stable charging, but not for holders or heavier attachments. Others, on the other hand, are even stronger than the iPhone case itself, which is important for car or motorcycle mounts with MagSafe.

How does MagSafe help in everyday use?

Thanks to magnetic alignment, the hassle of "getting caught" in the coil is eliminated: the phone stands up properly and charging is not interrupted by a light touch. Thanks to MagSafe, there are now convenient vertical wireless chargers that serve as stands or even improvised tripods for taking pictures.

You can attach a number of accessories to the back of the iPhone or a compatible case, such as magnetic wallets, PopSockets, and kickstands. These accessories existed before, but with MagSafe, they are much faster and more reliable to attach and remove.

Technically, wireless charging sometimes works through very thin cases without a built-in ring. However, there will be no magnetic fixation, and the charging speed may slow down due to the additional layer of material. If you prefer a case without MagSafe, you can purchase a magnetic ring separately and attach it to the back of your phone. The effectiveness of this method depends on the quality of the accessory, so the holding strength may vary.

