Is it harmful to use a tablet while it's charging

Is it harmful to use a tablet while it’s charging

en
Publication time 21 September 2025 07:30
Is it safe to use a tablet while charging — safety tips
Tablets on the table. Photo: Unsplash

Many users wonder if it’s safe to use a tablet while it’s charging. The short answer is yes—provided you use a functional, original charger and follow basic safety rules. The biggest risks come from low-quality adapters and excessive strain, which can cause overheating and faster battery wear.

This is reported by Portaltele.

What to know about battery use during charging

It’s commonly believed that using a tablet while charging harms the battery and reduces its lifespan. This is partly true only when a non-original or faulty adapter is used, as malfunctions occur quite often in such cases. If you use a proper, original charger in good condition, the battery will charge correctly regardless of whether you are using the device at the same time.

It’s best to avoid activities that heavily drain the tablet while it’s charging. Replying to emails is fine, but watching movies or playing "heavy" games can cause issues: the battery may not keep up with the charge, and the temperature can rise. An overheated charger that doesn’t dissipate heat quickly could, in extreme cases, swell or even catch fire. This scenario is unlikely, but it’s important to follow manufacturer guidelines. Most brand-name batteries have management controllers that cut off power when needed, yet basic safety precautions are still essential.

You don’t need to charge the battery to 100% every time—doing so can actually accelerate wear. The optimal range for daily use is 50–80%, where the battery performs most reliably. Also, avoid frequent deep discharges; if a battery stays at 0% for a long time, it’s harder for it to restore normal function.

Remember one more rule: excessive heat is the enemy of electronics. Lithium-ion batteries heat up during charging, so never leave a connected tablet in direct sunlight or near heat sources. This can damage not only the battery but also the device itself.

Read more:

How to choose the right charger for your Apple smartphone

Does charging to 80% really make your battery last longer?

These popular apps are draining your phone’s battery

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
