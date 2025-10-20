Apple set to refresh Apple TV, HomePod mini, AirTag, and Studio Display

Apple logo inside an Apple Store. Photo: Lowyat.NET.

Reportedly, Apple is gearing up to update four of its lesser-refreshed devices — the Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, AirTag, and Studio Display — marking the first major upgrades for these products in several years.

Apple shifts focus to long-overlooked devices with long-awaited upgrades

According to industry insiders, the new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and AirTag 2 could debut within weeks, while a refreshed Studio Display is expected to arrive in early 2026. These launches will follow Apple’s recent rollout of M5-powered devices, including the latest iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro.

The updates are significant because these four products have gone unusually long without revisions: the Apple TV 4K was last updated three years ago, the HomePod mini five years ago, the AirTag four and a half years ago, and the Studio Display three and a half years ago.

Unlike Apple’s annual releases for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, these devices typically remain unchanged for long stretches — making the upcoming refreshes notable for fans awaiting modern features and improved performance.

