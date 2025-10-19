Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Five best flagship smartphones of 2025 you need to know

Publication time 19 October 2025 18:50
Updated 18:50
The hottest flagship phones of 2025: Honor, Samsung, Apple and more
Apple iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max smartphones on the table. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphones have long since evolved beyond their original function as a means of communication. They now serve as a camera, a media player, a wallet, and sometimes even a laptop. In 2025, manufacturers raised the bar again by equipping their flagship models with powerful chips, smart features, superior displays, and professional-grade cameras.

Explore the standout specs, cameras, and innovations of 2025’s leading smartphones, according to E-Katalog.

Honor Magic7 Pro

One of the strongest flagships of the year with a focus on photography.

Best 2025 Flagship Smartphones: Which One Should You Buy? Honor Magic7 Pro
Honor Magic7 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Quad Camera: 50 MP main sensor with variable aperture; 200 MP telephoto lens; 50 MP ultra-wide; 4K video support; and 3D face scanner. It has a large, 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO screen and a battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The top model of the Galaxy S series in 2025.

Best 2025 Flagship Smartphones: Which One Should You Buy? Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a quad camera system with a 200 MP main module, and an included S Pen stylus. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and Galaxy AI and Google Gemini provide intelligence. It has a 5000 mAh battery, an IP68-protected body, and seven years of system update support.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

A large flagship on pure Android with famous cameras.

Best 2025 Flagship Smartphones: Which One Should You Buy? Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The main unit has a 50+48+48 MP camera with 8K video support. The front camera has 42 MP. The 6.8-inch OLED screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Inside, there is a Tensor G4 processor and a 5060 mAh battery with wireless and reverse charging capabilities. Additional features include a thermometer, satellite communication, and IP68 protection.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

A photo flagship with a Leica camera: the main 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor and an ultra-wide module.

Best 2025 Flagship Smartphones: Which One Should You Buy? Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has an AMOLED 6.73-inch display with a 120 Hz frequency. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and has a 5,410 mAh battery with 90W wired charging. A Photographer Kit with a pen and filters is available for enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

The largest iPhone in history, with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR (up to 120 Hz) and a titanium body.

Best 2025 Flagship Smartphones: Which One Should You Buy? Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has an A18 Pro chip, 8 GB of RAM, long-term iOS support, and the new Apple Intelligence system. The main camera has three modules, including a 48 MP main module and ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. It also has a Camera Control button, satellite communication, a 4,685-mAh battery, and IP68 water protection.

Read more:

Samsung new battery feature may slow your internet — on purpose

Flip phones are back — and people love it

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
