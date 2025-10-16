One UI 8.5 firmware hints at “Network Battery Saver” for Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung with One UI 8.5 (right). Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

We found a mention of the Network Battery Saver feature in the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This feature limits network usage to reduce battery drain. The feature recognizes when the phone is likely not in use, such as during sleep, and reduces background traffic.

SamMobile writes about it.

How the new feature works

Lines describing Network Battery Saver were found in the One UI 8.5 code. This feature saves battery by limiting network performance when the phone is unlikely to be used, such as at night. One UI 8.5 uses Personal Data Intelligence to determine such periods. This mechanism, which is already available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets, uses AI to analyze user habits, form a "knowledge graph", and improve interaction with features like Now Brief and applications.

As described in the firmware, Network Battery Saver applies network performance limits when you are at home or unlikely to use your phone. You can manage the applications and services that use Personal Data Intelligence in the Settings menu. It says, "To use Network Battery Saver, turn on Personal Data Intelligence".

Although it was expected to be a minor update, the leak suggests that One UI 8.5 will introduce significant changes, ranging from subtle visual adjustments to notable energy-saving features.

Samsung is expected to release One UI 8.5 alongside the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026. After that, the update will be made available to compatible models.

