Samsung to add controversial iPhone-style feature in One UI 8.5

Samsung to add controversial iPhone-style feature in One UI 8.5

en
Publication time 3 October 2025 11:29
Samsung brings AI notification summaries to One UI 8.5 update
A Samsung smartphone on a table. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung is preparing to introduce one of the iPhone’s most controversial features — AI-powered notification summaries — in its upcoming One UI 8.5 update. The solution is likely based on Google’s work and will function similarly to Apple’s "Notification Summary", which faced heavy criticism for inaccuracies.

This was reported by Android Authority.

How the feature will work on Samsung

In the latest One UI 8.5 build, experts discovered a new but inactive option called "Notification Summaries". When the notification shade is pulled down for the first time, a setup window with explanations and interface screenshots appears.

The description notes that summaries will apply only to "long messages and group chats" and that user messages are "never sent to Google". The interface graphics resemble Google’s own earlier concept, suggesting this is more likely a Google-powered feature integrated into One UI rather than Samsung’s original development.

Notification Summaries
Notification Summaries in One UI 8.5. Photo: Android Authority

The feature relies on Google’s cloud, but on-device models like Gemini Nano could be used for local processing — critical for protecting privacy in personal conversations. Observers hope the summaries will be more accurate than Apple’s implementation, which faced criticism last year for frequent mistakes.

Other One UI 8.5 upgrades

Alongside notification summaries, Samsung is reportedly preparing several other enhancements:

  • Professional video and 3D recording options
  • A system gesture for double-tapping the back of the phone
  • New safety tools to reduce risks linked to photosensitive epilepsy

If all of these make it to release, One UI 8.5 could become one of Samsung’s most significant updates in recent years.

Read also: 

Galaxy S25 FE — slimmer, lighter, and sleeker than ever

Trump Mobile sells used iPhones, Samsungs instead of promised T1

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
