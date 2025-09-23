Instead of T1 — Trump Mobile sells refurbished iPhones and Samsungs at inflated prices

Trump T1 Phone. Photo: video still/YouTube

Trump Mobile has not yet released its flagship T1 Phone; instead, it is selling refurbished iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices at marked-up prices. Compared to market rates, these offers appear uncompetitive — it’s better to buy directly from Apple or established retailers.

Why refurbished Apple and Samsung phones are sold instead of the T1

The T1 Phone, promoted as "Proudly American" and featuring gold accents, was initially announced for September. However, after dropping the "Made in America" label, the release was postponed to later this year. The company continues to experiment with designs, so no exact launch date has been set.

Refurbished iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S23 are now listed on the Trump Mobile website — none of them are made in the USA. Prices range from $369 for the Galaxy S23 to $629 for the iPhone 15, with the other two models priced in between.

All four models are noticeably overpriced. For example, the iPhone 15 on Trump Mobile costs $100 more than Apple’s official refurbished version, while the iPhone 14 is $40 higher. Compared to official Samsung refurbished prices, Trump Mobile’s offers might seem more attractive, potentially misleading buyers into thinking they are new devices. However, on platforms like Swappa, eBay, or Amazon Renewed, refurbished iPhones and Galaxy phones are often sold significantly cheaper.

Buying directly from Apple has a clear advantage: official components and a one-year warranty, just like a new iPhone. Trump Mobile does not provide such guarantees.

Regarding the "included" month of service, Trump Mobile states that the device price covers the first month of a $47.45 subscription. However, the wording is unclear, and no documents with precise terms are available — the details can only be confirmed by contacting customer support.

Even accounting for the possible inclusion of the first month, only certain models, such as the iPhone 14, appear financially reasonable. Due to the lack of transparent warranty information, it is best to avoid purchasing from Trump Mobile.

