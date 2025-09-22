Musk’s Neuralink is testing an implant that converts thoughts into text

Elon Musk. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Corp. plans to begin clinical trials in the United States to use a device that translates thoughts into text. This will open up new communication possibilities for people with disabilities.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Device for translating thoughts into text

The company plans to implant its device in the first healthy person by 2030. This would be a significant step forward compared to current brain implant developers, who test their devices exclusively on patients with severe illnesses, where the risky surgery is justified.

"We’re currently envisioning a world where in about 3 to 4 years, there will be someone who’s otherwise healthy who’s going to get a Neuralink," said the company’s president, DJ Seo.

It is known that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Neuralink permission to conduct trials for the use of the research device.

The company is currently conducting five clinical trials of implants that allow users to control electronic devices — from computers to robotic manipulators.

Neuralink’s goal is to improve the lives of people with medical conditions and to expand human capabilities in general.

Additionally, the company is working on treatments for blindness and Parkinson’s disease, but it does not yet have any devices approved for commercial use.

Read more:

Elon Musk’s Starship finally succeeds after costly setbacks

$329M for Tesla owner's family — what's behind the payout?

China has banned Nvidia GPUs — what this means for AI