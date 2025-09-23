iPhone Fold coming in 2026 — sleek design, sky-high price

Concept of a foldable iPhone Fold. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

The foldable iPhone is expected to be the star of Apple's lineup in 2026. Although the company has not disclosed any official details, sources familiar with the plans have outlined key benchmarks regarding the device's appearance, assembly location, and estimated cost.

This was reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

What the foldable iPhone could look like — and how much it will cost?

According to recent reports, Apple is developing an ultra-thin, foldable smartphone designed to resemble two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side. This design choice hints at the company's emphasis on minimal thickness and the design achievement in the smartphone's engineering.

Production is expected to take place at Foxconn's facilities in China. Despite talk of possible assembly in India, the Chinese supply chain is currently under discussion — at least partially.

As for the price, the device will be significantly more expensive than previous iPhones, with a starting price of at least $2,000. The launch is expected to occur during Apple's typical fall presentation period, with possible minor deviations from the schedule.

