Steve Jobs to appear on US commemorative coin — design and release date

Steve Jobs will appear on a commemorative $1 coin from the United States Mint. The design has already been unveiled: the coin will be sold on the website for $13.25, and it will be available to collectors in 2026.

How Apple’s founder was honored

The coin depicts a young Jobs sitting cross-legged against the backdrop of the California hills — and, of course, wearing a turtleneck. The reverse features the inscription "Make something wonderful" — a 2007 quote often cited by Jobs’ heirs as emblematic of his worldview and legacy.

The release is part of a multi-year program honoring American innovation, which began in 2018: each state can nominate its own symbol for commemoration. California proposed Jobs’ candidacy back in February; at that time, Governor Gavin Newsom stated that he embodies a unique brand of innovation on which California stands.

