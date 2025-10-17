Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
US to issue Steve Jobs commemorative coin — design revealed

US to issue Steve Jobs commemorative coin — design revealed

en
Publication time 17 October 2025 14:45
Updated 14:45
Steve Jobs to appear on US commemorative coin — design and release date
Apple founder Steve Jobs. Photo: Reuters

Steve Jobs will appear on a commemorative $1 coin from the United States Mint. The design has already been unveiled: the coin will be sold on the website for $13.25, and it will be available to collectors in 2026.

According to The Verge.

How Apple’s founder was honored

The coin depicts a young Jobs sitting cross-legged against the backdrop of the California hills — and, of course, wearing a turtleneck. The reverse features the inscription "Make something wonderful" — a 2007 quote often cited by Jobs’ heirs as emblematic of his worldview and legacy.

Commemorative coin featuring Steve Jobs
Commemorative coin featuring Steve Jobs. Photo: US Mint/Instagram

The release is part of a multi-year program honoring American innovation, which began in 2018: each state can nominate its own symbol for commemoration. California proposed Jobs’ candidacy back in February; at that time, Governor Gavin Newsom stated that he embodies a unique brand of innovation on which California stands.

USA Apple Steve Jobs technologies
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
