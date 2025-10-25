iPhone 17 loses signal and Wi-Fi — massive user complaints after launch

Смартфон Apple iPhone 17 Pro. Фото: Unsplash

The new iPhone 17 models received positive reviews from critics, but a wave of user complaints has overshadowed the launch of the lineup. Reports indicate widespread cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity issues affecting different countries and various carriers.

Current situation

The iPhone 17 launch has been "mixed": despite powerful cameras and high performance, users report signal loss, dropped calls, problems sending messages, and difficulty connecting even in areas where other smartphones work reliably. Some users note that Wi-Fi can disconnect immediately after unlocking the device.

The problem does not appear to be tied to any specific carrier. Some customers claim that Apple support has already acknowledged the issue; in certain cases, device replacements have been offered.

Earlier, at the start of sales, there was discussion of "scratch-gate": complaints about minor scratches on the aluminum body, which Apple attributed to wear from MagSafe stands. Now, however, the primary concern is connectivity.

The exact cause has not yet been identified. The entire iPhone 17 lineup features an updated antenna and Apple’s first proprietary wireless chip, the N1. At the same time, iOS 26 introduced a major visual redesign, which inevitably comes with some "teething problems." It is unlikely that the Snapdragon X80 modem is to blame, as similar bugs have not been widely reported on the Galaxy S25, which uses the same modem.

Current signs point more toward a software issue: the iOS 26.1 beta has already helped at least one user fully resolve connectivity problems.

What iPhone 17 owners should do

The first step is a simple restart: while it does not help everyone, it can sometimes relieve the symptoms. As a last resort, a full factory reset is available, but before doing so, it is important to back up your data to avoid any loss.

The most pragmatic advice is to wait for the next iOS update: the initial patches following major releases are usually aimed specifically at fixing critical bugs. If the firmware update does not resolve the issue, contact Apple Support — according to user reports, the company is already aware of the problem and is assisting in resolving it.

It is worth noting that owners of the new iPhone 17 Pro have also started reporting an unexpected change in the device’s body color — shifting gradually from orange to pink. This color change occurs progressively, without any external influence or contact with aggressive substances.

