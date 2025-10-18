Android features still missing on iPhone even after major updates

Apple iPhone 17 Pro next to Google Pixel 10. Photo: video frame/YouTube

The iPhone now feels smarter, smoother, and better adapted to the user with the iOS 26 update. Yet, despite the polish and convenience, Apple still falls short of Android’s flexibility in several everyday scenarios.

Here’s where iPhone lags behind Android, according to SlashGear.

Reverse wireless charging

On Android smartphones (Samsung PowerShare, Google Battery Share), you can charge another phone, earbuds, or watch simply by placing them on the back of your device. Rumors suggested similar functionality for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it’s absent in the release — and iOS 26 does not include it either. For users deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, this is a noticeable gap.

Expandable storage (microSD)

Although increasingly rare, some Android models still support microSD cards: insert a card and instantly gain 128–256 GB extra for photos, 4K videos, or games. On iPhone, storage is fixed at purchase, leaving iCloud, file deletion, or a more expensive configuration as the only options.

Professional camera modes

Android flagships offer "Pro/Manual" modes with adjustable ISO, shutter speed, white balance, RAW capture, and even focus peaking — all built into the default camera app. iOS 26’s native Camera app focuses on "point-and-shoot," delivering excellent results but offering limited manual control. For advanced settings, third-party apps like Halide or ProCam are required, which are not as seamlessly integrated as on Android.

App cloning (Dual Apps)

On Android, you can duplicate messengers and social apps to run two accounts simultaneously (Samsung Dual Messenger, OnePlus Parallel Apps, Xiaomi Dual Apps). iOS 26 has no native way to maintain two copies of a single app — switching accounts or using web versions remains a compromise.

More open file access

Android operates more like a traditional computer: you can browse almost any folder, drag files between apps, connect drives via USB-C, and set default apps for PDFs or music. In iOS 26, the Files app looks familiar but is limited to iCloud and access to select folders. External drives and cloud integrations depend on installed apps and the iPhone model.

