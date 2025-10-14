Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 26 updates Notes with smarter, adaptive toolbar

iOS 26 updates Notes with smarter, adaptive toolbar

Publication time 14 October 2025 11:40
iOS 26 enhances Apple Notes with adaptive toolbar for easier editing
Apple Notes app icon on an iPhone screen. Photo: Apple — Gadget Hacks

Apple Notes continues to evolve with iOS 26, introducing a clever way to keep its growing list of tools manageable. While the app has steadily transformed from a simple note-taking utility into a robust productivity tool, the latest update aims to simplify access to its features.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Adaptive toolbar in iOS 26 highlights the most relevant tools for each task

The key change in iOS 26 is the introduction of an adaptive toolbar. Previously, the toolbar—located above the keyboard—offered buttons for formatting, checklists, tables, attachments, markup, and Apple’s AI-powered writing tools. Users had to navigate hidden menus to access additional options, which could be cumbersome as the app gained more features.

Now, Notes displays 18 toolbar buttons, with the first six remaining familiar. Users can swipe horizontally to access the full suite of tools. The adaptive design prioritizes the most relevant options depending on your activity. For instance, editing a single line of text highlights bold, italics, underline, and highlight options, while selecting multiple lines shifts the toolbar to include indentation, lists, and other formatting tools.

Apple Notes
Updated toolbar in the Apple Notes app on iOS 26.
Photo: 9to5Mac.

This approach keeps Notes intuitive while giving users access to its growing set of capabilities. While you can still manually swipe through all 18 buttons, the adaptive toolbar ensures that the tools you need are usually right at your fingertips.

The update demonstrates Apple’s commitment to balancing power with simplicity, keeping Notes competitive with third-party apps without overwhelming users.

Apple iPhone smartphone iOS updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
