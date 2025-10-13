Foldable iPhone surprise — Apple cuts costs, price may drop

Concept of the foldable iPhone Fold. Photo: MacRumors

According to reliable sources, Apple has reduced the cost of a key component of the foldable iPhone. This opens up the possibility of setting a lower starting price for the smartphone than the market expected.

Insider Ming-Chi Kuo writes.

How Apple managed to reduce the price of iPhone Fold

According to insider Ming-Chi Kuo, the average price of the hinge may drop to $70-$80 after the device goes into mass production, instead of the previously predicted $100-$120. This gives Apple room to either lower the retail price or improve margins, depending on the launch strategy.

Foxconn's joint venture with Shin Zu Shing (SZS) will take over production of the hinges. According to sources, the joint venture will fulfill about 65% of the orders, while Amphenol will fulfill the remaining 35%. This structure gives Apple tighter control over the quality of this key component — the reliability and durability of the "clamshell" depend on the hinge.

Rumor has it that the first foldable iPhone will be presented in 2026. It is said to have a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external display. This corresponds to a form factor in which the compact screen is used when the phone is folded and the main screen is used when the phone is unfolded.

