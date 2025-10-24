3 subtle new iOS 26 features that will change how you use your iPhone

iPhone with iOS 26 in his hands. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The iOS 26 update may not be revolutionary, but it brings a number of minor yet useful changes that save time and frustration every day. Some of these changes are easy to miss during the initial setup, but they make the iPhone noticeably more convenient and intuitive.

Create your own ringtone without using a PC or third-party apps

You no longer need to connect your iPhone to a computer or install additional programs to change your ringtone. Everything is done directly in Files. Open the desired track, hold it, and select "Make Ringtone". In a few seconds, the melody will appear among the standard ones. There is only one limitation: the duration must be 30 seconds or less. It's a simple but welcome improvement for quick personalization.

Lens cleaning alert

The camera settings now include an option called Lens cleaning hints. The iPhone determines when the lens is dirty and sends a notification with a tip to clean it. This small detail has a noticeable effect: photos have less blur and glare and more clarity and contrast.

Flexible alarm snooze intervals

The classic nine-minute snooze interval is no longer set in stone. In iOS 26, you can set the snooze interval from three to 15 minutes to suit your rhythm, whether you get up at the first alarm or need a few more minutes.

