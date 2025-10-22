Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 22 October 2025 04:24
Updated 15:41
iOS 26.1 beta 4 adds Liquid Glass customization and camera privacy option
iPhone screen displays the iOS 26.1 Beta 4 update page. Photo: AppleInsider.

Apple continues to refine iOS 26.1, rolling out the fourth beta with several notable updates ahead of the software’s expected public release later this month. The latest build brings new customization tools, interface tweaks, and privacy controls designed to give users more flexibility.

This was reported by MacRumors.

The update refines iOS 26.1 with new tools for better control and privacy

One of the biggest additions is the Liquid Glass Transparency toggle, now found under Settings — Display & Brightness. Users can choose between "Clear," which keeps the signature transparent design, or "Tinted," which increases opacity for better contrast and readability.

Liquid Glass
Two iPhones show the new Liquid Glass transparency settings in iOS 26.1 Beta 4.
Photo: MacRumors.

Apple has also added a Lock Screen Camera Swipe setting, allowing users to disable the quick-access camera shortcut. Previously, the only way to block camera access from the Lock Screen was by turning off the Camera app entirely.

Camera Swipe
Camera settings on iPhone with Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera enabled, iOS 26.1 Beta 4. Photo: MacRumors.

In the Phone app, there’s a new option to turn off haptic feedback when calls connect or end — a small but welcome quality-of-life improvement.

Phone Haptics
Phone app settings on iPhone with Haptics and Hold Assist Detection enabled, iOS 26.1 Beta 4. Photo: MacRumors.

The Apple Intelligence section in Settings has also received a visual refresh, with text now left-aligned to match the rest of the OS interface. Interestingly, Apple has removed the "Beta" label from this section, though it’s unclear whether that signals the official rollout of certain features or simply a design update.

Apple Intelligence Settings
Apple Intelligence & Siri settings on iPhone with "Beta" label removed, iOS 26.1 Beta 4. Photo: MacRumors.

With iOS 26.1 Beta 4, Apple continues to polish the user experience ahead of the final release, fine-tuning both usability and aesthetics for iPhone users.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
