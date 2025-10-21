Apple may delay the release of its first foldable iPhone until 2027 — here’s why

Concept of the foldable iPhone Fold. Photo: video still/YouTube

According to analysts, Apple’s first foldable smartphone risks missing its 2026 schedule, as the company needs additional time to finalize decisions on design and specifications—primarily components like the hinge.

This was reported by The Elec.

Why the iPhone Fold may not launch in 2026

In a report dated October 14, Japanese firm Mizuho Securities noted that mass production in Q3 2026 with a subsequent September release (coinciding with the iPhone 18 lineup) will be difficult, as finalizing the design and specifications, including the complex hinge, requires more time. Against this backdrop, the projected number of foldable iPhone panels has been steadily reduced—from 13 million to 11 million, then down to 9 million; even if the phone launches in 2026, the first year of production could be limited to 5–7 million units, which is below the panel production capacity.

Analysts add that, despite an internal target of 10–15 million units, a goal of 5–7 million appears realistic if the price exceeds $2,000. Figures also depend on the expected return rate. Panels for the first foldable iPhone are to be supplied by Samsung Display.

Expected device specifications include a 7.58-inch internal screen and a 5.38-inch external screen. Key technologies mentioned include CoE (Color filter on Encap, which allows operation without a polarizer), a display with a camera cutout, and LTPO-TFT technology.

Regarding the current iPhone 17 lineup, analysts note "stable" sales across all models except the Air. By year-end, the Air’s production forecast has been reduced by 1 million units, while the base model, Pro, and Pro Max have been increased by 2, 1, and 4 million units respectively. The total production forecast for the iPhone 17 series has been revised upward—from 88 million to 94 million units compared to the estimate at the start of the year.

