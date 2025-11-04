Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Apple launches iOS 26.1 — smart new features for iPhone users

Apple launches iOS 26.1 — smart new features for iPhone users

en
Publication time 4 November 2025 17:59
Updated 18:03
Apple's iOS 26.1 brings new controls and expanded AI features to iPhone
iPhone runs iOS 26.1. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

The iOS 26.1 update is now available for all iPhone users. The update introduces new interface switches, useful lock screen settings, and expanded language support for Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on AirPods, as reported by 9to5Mac.

9to5Mac reports on this update.

Advertisement

What are the key changes to iOS 26.1?

The most notable update is the Liquid Glass switch. In the settings, you can now choose between a "clear" option, similar to the basic iOS 26, and a "tinted" option. The "tinted" option changes the level of transparency under elements such as notifications and tab panels. Optional transparent app icons remain in place.

Apple's iOS 26.1 brings new controls and expanded AI features to iPhone
The option to choose the Liquid Glass variant is available in iOS 26.1. Photo: 9to5Mac

On iPhones and iPads, the switch is located in Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass. Additional settings are available to supplement these preferences, such as increasing contrast or reducing transparency.

Another long-awaited change is the ability to disable the quick launch gesture for the Camera app from the lock screen. The new switch is located in Settings > Camera > Camera Shortcut from Lock Screen.

Apple's iOS 26.1 brings new controls and expanded AI features to iPhone+
The ability to disable the swipe to open the camera feature in iOS 26.1. Photo: 9to5Mac

In the "More" section: Apple has expanded the capabilities of several services. Apple Intelligence now supports the following languages: Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. Live Translation for AirPods now supports Chinese (both simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

Notable improvements include a redesigned way of turning off alarms via the "Slide to Unlock" interface and a swipe gesture for quickly changing tracks in Music.

Read more:

Apple quietly brings back a controversial AI feature in iOS 26

Apple streamlines iPhone 18 camera button design — here’s why

Apple iPhone technologies iOS operating system updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information