Apple to simplify iPhone 18 camera button design

A person holds an iPhone while testing its camera controls outdoors. Photo: Tom’s Guide.

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 18 lineup is rumored to feature a simplified version of its Camera Control button, marking a shift toward a more cost-efficient design without sacrificing functionality.

As noted by MacRumors.

Advertisement

Apple aims to cut costs and boost durability without losing features

According to a report shared by Chinese leaker Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple plans to remove the capacitive touch layer from the button, relying solely on pressure sensors to handle all camera interactions. This change aims to lower production costs and reduce repair expenses, as the current setup — introduced with the iPhone 17 — is reportedly expensive to manufacture and service.

The current Camera Control button on the iPhone 17 uses both capacitive and pressure-sensitive sensors beneath a sapphire crystal surface. It allows users to perform light taps, firm presses, and swiping gestures for various camera controls. The simplified version on the iPhone 18 will still support those gestures but through a single-sensor system, similar to what’s found on the OPPO X8 Ultra and vivo X200 Ultra.

Sources also claim that Apple may later adopt piezoelectric ceramic components to deliver more precise, localized haptic feedback — potentially paving the way for a full transition to solid-state buttons in future models. That technology could debut with the rumored 20th-anniversary iPhone in 2027.

Despite earlier speculation, Instant Digital reaffirmed that Apple is not removing the Camera Control button entirely. Instead, the focus is on refining its design for durability and efficiency rather than scaling back on camera features.

The iPhone 18 Air, Pro, and Pro Max models are expected to arrive in September 2026, followed by the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in 2027.

Read more:

iPhone 17 users reveal the biggest flaw in Apple’s new phone

iOS 26 introduces small changes that make a big difference

Apple engineers voice concerns over Siri updates in iOS 26.4.