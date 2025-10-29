Apple 20th anniversary iPhone — rumored features and design upgrades

Concept image of the rumored iPhone XX, Apple’s 20th Anniversary edition. Photo: MacRumors

As Apple approaches the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027, reports suggest the company is preparing one of its most ambitious redesigns yet — a device that could mark a new era for mobile technology.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Apple aims for a bezel-free, cinematic iPhone experience — two decades in the making

Bezel-free curved design

According to multiple leaks and display analysts, Apple is working toward a "bezel-free" iPhone with a fully curved OLED display that wraps around all sides of the device, creating the illusion of a seamless slab of glass. This design goal would eliminate visible borders and potentially remove the Dynamic Island entirely.

Under-display Face ID and camera

To achieve this all-glass look, Apple is reportedly developing under-display technology for both the front camera and Face ID sensors.

However, Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young believes full under-display integration might not be ready until after 2027, meaning Apple could first roll out a hybrid version — with hidden Face ID and a small hole-punch camera.

Next-gen OLED and display enhancements

The anniversary iPhone is expected to introduce Samsung’s Color on Encapsulation (COE) OLED panels, which are thinner, brighter, and more power-efficient.

Apple is also said to be improving its anti-reflective coating and adding a crater-shaped light diffusion layer to ensure consistent brightness across curved edges.

Cinematic-grade camera system

Apple is rumored to equip the anniversary model with a custom HDR sensor capable of capturing up to 20 stops of dynamic range — on par with professional cinema cameras.

Combined with a variable aperture lens, this would make the Fusion camera system the most advanced ever seen on an iPhone.

Apple’s own modem and A21 chip

The 2027 iPhone could be the first to feature an Apple-designed modem, replacing Qualcomm hardware.

This new chip is expected to deliver faster speeds, better efficiency, and AI-powered connectivity.

The device will likely run on the A21 Bionic processor, based on a second-generation 2-nanometer process for superior performance and energy savings.

Goodbye iPhone 19 — hello iPhone 20 or iPhone XX

In a symbolic move, Apple may skip the iPhone 19 name entirely, echoing its 2017 leap from iPhone 8 to iPhone X.

The anniversary edition is expected to be branded as the iPhone 20 or iPhone XX, marking two decades of innovation.

Foldable iPhone on the horizon

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, originally planned for 2026, may be delayed to 2027, aligning perfectly with the anniversary release.

Reports from Japanese analysts suggest the company is finalizing durability and hinge design improvements.

Launch timeline

While the first iPhone launched in June 2007, Apple is expected to stick to its traditional September 2027 release window for the anniversary edition.

Whatever the final name — iPhone 20, iPhone XX, or something entirely new — the upcoming flagship could become Apple’s most revolutionary device since the original iPhone.

