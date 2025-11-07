Apple to pay Google $1B annually for custom Gemini AI model for Siri

iPhone with Apple logo and Gemini AI design. Photo: AppleInsider.

Apple is reportedly partnering with Google to integrate a custom version of its Gemini artificial intelligence model into the next generation of Siri, marking one of the largest AI licensing deals in the industry. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will pay around $1 billion per year for exclusive use of a 1.2-trillion-parameter Gemini model designed to handle advanced tasks on the company’s cloud servers.

A rare Apple-Google deal could redefine how Siri handles complex AI tasks

Earlier prototypes of Siri’s overhaul were tested with both Google and Anthropic, but Apple ultimately opted for Google’s Gemini, citing both cost efficiency and scalability. Gurman reports that Anthropic’s Claude model would have cost roughly $1.5 billion annually, making Gemini the more economical choice.

Under the arrangement, the new Siri will use Apple’s own on-device models for private, lightweight processing while offloading complex queries to Gemini running on Apple’s private cloud. Despite Google’s integral role, the partnership will not be publicly emphasized in Apple’s marketing materials.

Neither Apple nor Google commented on the agreement, while Anthropic declined to respond.

The deal reflects Apple’s late but accelerating push into the generative AI race. Once hesitant to compete directly with models like ChatGPT or Claude, Apple has instead pursued hybrid strategies — combining its privacy-focused ecosystem with external partners capable of handling high-capacity AI workloads.

The move also deepens Apple’s intricate business relationship with Google. Beyond the new AI collaboration, Google already pays Apple an estimated $20 billion annually to remain the default search engine on iPhones — a key detail in the ongoing U.S. Department of Justice antitrust case against Google’s search dominance.

While Apple’s own "Apple Intelligence" initiative has struggled to deliver a breakthrough comparable to its rivals, the partnership with Google’s Gemini could reshape the capabilities of Siri ahead of its planned spring 2026 launch.

