Sam Altman revealed OpenAI’s plans for artificial intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed his vision for the future of artificial intelligence and acknowledged several of the company’s past mistakes.

Sam Altman announced this during a live broadcast, as reported by Business Insider.

The future of artificial intelligence

A recent livestream featuring Sam Altman included a wide-ranging discussion in which he answered user questions, acknowledged communication missteps, and shared updates on OpenAI’s infrastructure scaling efforts along with its strategic plans for the coming years.

Key statements from the OpenAI CEO

"Our goal is to build an infrastructure factory capable of generating one gigawatt of computing power per week."

Altman announced that OpenAI plans to invest $1.4 trillion in developing AI infrastructure — equivalent to roughly 30 gigawatts of computing capacity. His target is to scale operations and reduce hardware cycle costs to $20 billion within five years.

"I regret that the only example I gave was related to adult content."

The CEO admitted a poor choice of wording in a recent post about allowing 18+ content on ChatGPT. He clarified that OpenAI aims to give adults more freedom while maintaining ethical standards.

"We want to treat our adult users as adults," Altman said, adding:

"We’re not going to do something like sell heroin, even if you sign a waiver. But yes, if your age is verified, you’ll have a fair amount of flexibility."

He emphasized that, even with age verification, ChatGPT will not permit dangerous or unethical content.

"It’s much more useful to say that our goal is to have a truly automated AI researcher by March 2028."

Altman explained that OpenAI intends to move away from abstract debates about "general AI" and instead focus on building a practical, self-learning AI system by 2028.

