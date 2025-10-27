Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology ChatGPT tried crypto trading — and lost nearly all its money

ChatGPT tried crypto trading — and lost nearly all its money

en
Publication time 27 October 2025 16:16
Updated 16:19
ChatGPT's $10,000 trading experiment ends in disaster
ChatGPT page on the OpenAI website. Photo: Unsplash

The ChatGPT chatbot was given $10,000 to trade cryptocurrency and lost $7,200 in one week. Only two of the 44 transactions were successful, yet the system continues to attempt to "win back" its losses.

This topic is discussed in a post on X.

Advertisement

How AI failed the crypto trading experiment

Artificial intelligence was given a $10,000 deposit to test the cryptocurrency market. In the first seven days, $7,200 of this amount was lost, with 42 of the 44 transactions ending in a loss. The author of the experiment published an infographic tracking its progress.

Ход эксперимента ChatGPT в криптоторговле
Відстеження ходу експерименту, в якому ChatGPT займається криптоторгівлею. Фото: @rcivNFT/X

Despite a series of unsuccessful trades, AI continues to trade and spend remaining funds in an attempt to make up for previous losses.

Read more:

OpenAI launches ChatGPT-based browser — how to download

Spotify and ChatGPT — how to connect and make AI playlists

investments cryptocurrecy technologies AI ChatGPT experiment OpenAI
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
