ChatGPT's $10,000 trading experiment ends in disaster

The ChatGPT chatbot was given $10,000 to trade cryptocurrency and lost $7,200 in one week. Only two of the 44 transactions were successful, yet the system continues to attempt to "win back" its losses.

How AI failed the crypto trading experiment

Artificial intelligence was given a $10,000 deposit to test the cryptocurrency market. In the first seven days, $7,200 of this amount was lost, with 42 of the 44 transactions ending in a loss. The author of the experiment published an infographic tracking its progress.

Despite a series of unsuccessful trades, AI continues to trade and spend remaining funds in an attempt to make up for previous losses.

