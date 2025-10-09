How to connect Spotify to ChatGPT for personalized music and podcast playlists

Spotify’s new integration with ChatGPT. Photo: How-To Geek

Spotify has expanded its growing AI ecosystem by partnering with ChatGPT, allowing users to create playlists, get personalized music recommendations, and control playback directly within the chatbot. The feature, which launched globally on October 6, marks another step in Spotify’s effort to merge AI with everyday listening.

Link your Spotify account to ChatGPT for personalized music and podcast picks — available for Free and Premium users

After connecting their Spotify account to ChatGPT, users can simply type prompts such as "create a playlist for a morning run" or "recommend podcasts about tech." ChatGPT will then use data from the user’s Spotify history — including followed artists, recent tracks, and playlists — to generate tailored results. Users can click on any suggested track or playlist to open it instantly in the Spotify app.

ChatGPT creating a Spotify travel playlist.

Photo: howtogeek.com.

Both Free and Premium subscribers can use the integration. Free users can access Spotify’s popular playlists like Discover Weekly and New Music Friday, while Premium members can create entirely new playlists from scratch through ChatGPT. The feature works across devices and supports music and podcast recommendations based on mood, genre, or specific themes.

Early users report that while setup is simple — just mention "Spotify" in ChatGPT to link your account — the integration may still face occasional bugs. Spotify notes that it’s continuing to refine the experience, with improvements expected in the coming months.

For now, the ChatGPT partnership provides a fresh and interactive way to discover new content — especially for those who enjoy using AI tools to enhance their listening experience.

