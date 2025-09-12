Spotify launches lossless quality — why users are unhappy with the release

The Spotify app logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Spotify has finally announced the launch of lossless quality, but user reactions have been mixed. Amid long anticipation, some listeners criticize the service for selective availability and the lack of basic features in several countries.

What exactly is Spotify launching and why it angers users

The company announced on its blog For the Record that lossless audio will be gradually rolled out to Premium subscribers over the coming weeks, with more than 50 markets gaining access in October. At the same time, existing sound quality settings — Low, Normal, High, and Very High — will remain, allowing users to choose their preferred listening mode.

This year, Spotify has already added notable features, from the Upcoming Releases hub to the new Mix function, but Lossless audio is being called the biggest update in the service’s history. Despite this, the announcement immediately sparked dissatisfaction: listeners point to country restrictions and the recurring practice of 'regional locking' features.

In its announcement, Spotify clarified that lossless audio has already begun rolling out to Premium users in Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the U.S., and the U.K. However, the company has not disclosed the full list of markets, fueling criticism of a Western-centric focus and unclear communication about geographic availability.

Another line of criticism concerns features that are still unavailable in some countries. Users note that despite the wave of new updates, regions are missing AI DJ, Messages, and other tools — with complaints coming even from subscribers in Sweden, the home country of the service.

The exact pace of the lossless rollout is hard to predict, given Spotify’s history of partial launches. If the company does not ensure more consistent and transparent availability, some paying users may turn to alternatives like Apple Music.

