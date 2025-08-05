Spotify raises Premium prices in Europe — new cost revealed

Laptop with Spotify logo on screen. Photo: Unsplash

Spotify is preparing a new price increase for subscribers in Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Details will be announced within the month: in several countries, the monthly fee has already changed from EUR 10.99 to EUR 11.99.

Which markets have already experienced price increases?

The company did not disclose the full list of countries, but a check of archived pages shows that new users in Spain, Italy, and Portugal are already paying EUR 1 more. Those EU countries where prices were raised earlier (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands) have not yet experienced additional growth.

Despite the growth in the paid audience, published in a report on July 29, the profit forecast turned out to be lower than analysts' expectations, and Spotify shares fell by 11.5% on the same day, reducing market capitalization by USD 16 billion. During a call with investors, CEO Daniel Ek explained that the service rarely revises tariffs in order to retain users longer, although back in April, the Financial Times reported on planned increases in Europe and Latin America this summer.

Prices in the United States remain unchanged: there Spotify lasted 12 years without changing the price, until it launched the first stages of tariff revisions in 2023 and 2024.

